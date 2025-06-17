Optas LLC Raises Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Optas LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2,178.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.55 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

