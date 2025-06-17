Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $202,000 in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIW opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $394.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $341,571.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,742.24. This trade represents a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III acquired 5,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,878,601.54. This represents a 1.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

