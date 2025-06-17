PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

