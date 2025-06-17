PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $94.06 and last traded at $93.90. 67,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 146,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.68.

Get PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.76.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth $532,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth $1,400,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 151,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.