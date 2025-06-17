PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.44 and last traded at $95.80. Approximately 57,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 65,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.94.

Get PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.