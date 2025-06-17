Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $7.63. Priority Technology shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 67,425 shares traded.

Specifically, General Counsel Bradley J. Miller sold 100,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,951. The trade was a 29.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PRTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Priority Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $634.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Priority Technology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

Featured Stories

