Q1 Earnings Estimate for MOD Issued By KeyCorp

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Modine Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp analyst D. Tarantino anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $96.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.