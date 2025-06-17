Q2 Earnings Estimate for OGE Energy Issued By Zacks Research

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of OGE Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for OGE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share.

OGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $43.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Further Reading

