Q2 Earnings Forecast for DY Issued By Zacks Research

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.76 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.28 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.06 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DY. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.25.

Shares of DY stock opened at $233.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day moving average is $180.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $131.37 and a twelve month high of $243.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,584,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 851.6% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 425,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,802,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,818,000 after buying an additional 305,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after buying an additional 292,050 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

