Q2 Earnings Forecast for SMMT Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Summit Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

SMMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Summit Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.25 and a beta of -1.06. Summit Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,557,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after buying an additional 1,118,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,670,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,261,000 after buying an additional 724,040 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,387,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 695,843 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,407,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.