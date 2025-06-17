Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $270.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.56. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $155.96 and a twelve month high of $289.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.9125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

