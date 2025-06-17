Raymond James Decreases Earnings Estimates for Gold Royalty

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gold Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gold Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gold Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GROY opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.56 million, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.88. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 363,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 252,735 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

