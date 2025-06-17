RCI FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by National Bank Financial

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered Rogers Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

RCI opened at $27.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 303.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,538,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,727,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,565,000 after buying an additional 3,717,487 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,870,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,671,000 after buying an additional 2,263,859 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,450,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,028,336,000 after buying an additional 2,244,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,252.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,312,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after buying an additional 2,141,227 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

