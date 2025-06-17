Research Analysts Set Expectations for OLED FY2026 Earnings

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Display in a report released on Wednesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.
Universal Display Stock Performance
Shares of OLED opened at $155.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Universal Display has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $237.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14.
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,190,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth $7,661,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Display Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.
