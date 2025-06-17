Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 2,148 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda grew its position in NVIDIA by 204.1% during the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 125,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 83,985 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 240,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 49,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $144.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock worth $360,351,849 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

