Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 1,187 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $524.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.95. The firm has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Baird R W downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.