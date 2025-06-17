Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 13,807 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 509,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.1%

HPE stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

