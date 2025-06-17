Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 19,331 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 62.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.50%.

In related news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,563.36. The trade was a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock worth $3,362,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

