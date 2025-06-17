Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 136,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE MKC opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.