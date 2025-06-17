Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.27.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of FI opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.46 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

