Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.77.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

