Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.83 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Eaton alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 4.4%

NYSE ETN opened at $337.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.