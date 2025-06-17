Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,676,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $248.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.98 and a 200 day moving average of $230.33. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.14 and a 12-month high of $258.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.68.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

