Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $1.90 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 100,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.26 per share, for a total transaction of $9,826,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,307 shares in the company, valued at $54,487,991.25. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $355,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $109.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average is $120.45. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.65 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $897.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

