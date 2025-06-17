Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the first quarter worth about $1,631,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in PDD by 223.9% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PDD by 26.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,821,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,583,000 after purchasing an additional 998,132 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

