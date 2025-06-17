Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Shares of COF stock opened at $197.63 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.36.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

