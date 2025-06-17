Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 11,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

