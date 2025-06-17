Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $99.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

