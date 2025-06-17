RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $22.97. 1,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 32,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Get RiverFront Strategic Income Fund alerts:

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.

Institutional Trading of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.06% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.