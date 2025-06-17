Roth Capital Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lovesac

Get Lovesac alerts:

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lovesac in a research report issued on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lovesac’s Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $138.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $258.90 million, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $39.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

