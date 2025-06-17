Roth Capital Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Amplify Energy

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amplify Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Amplify Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Amplify Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 20.99%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $8.50 target price on Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of AMPY opened at $3.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Daniel Furbee purchased 10,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,238 shares in the company, valued at $146,236.86. This represents a 25.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint D. Coghill purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,004,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,779.80. This represents a 1.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,890 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,154,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amplify Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,463,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

