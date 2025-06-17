Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.74.

In other Rupert Resources news, Director Jukka Sakari Nieminen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$1,515,000.00.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

