Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the May 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SBR stock opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $966.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.29. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $70.20.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.72% and a return on equity of 1,088.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.4265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 95.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 289.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 188,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after buying an additional 139,836 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 109,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 547.0% in the fourth quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 88,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 74,655 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

