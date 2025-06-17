Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

SCHM stock opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

