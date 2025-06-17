Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after acquiring an additional 23,025,564 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

