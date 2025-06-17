Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 46.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

