Seaport Res Ptn Has Bearish Forecast for GTLS Q2 Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued on Friday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.24 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.
GTLS opened at $146.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.68 and a 200-day moving average of $170.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,297,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,608,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,853,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 979,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,427,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,115,000 after acquiring an additional 295,738 shares during the last quarter.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
