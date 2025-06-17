Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 price target on shares of Sempra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.
Insider Transactions at Sempra
In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $343,114.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Stock Performance
Sempra stock opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10. Sempra has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.70%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
