Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Declines By 50.0%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public Trading Down 10.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.

About Airports of Thailand Public

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.