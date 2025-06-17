Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Declines By 50.0%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Trading Down 10.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73.
About Airports of Thailand Public
