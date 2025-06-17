Short Interest in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES) Increases By 77.7%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the May 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACES. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 53,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 47,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ACES opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.79. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $32.38.

About ALPS Clean Energy ETF

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

