Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Drops By 46.4%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of AMXEF stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.
About Amex Exploration
