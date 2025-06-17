Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Drops By 46.4%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 15th total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of AMXEF stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

About Amex Exploration

Featured Stories

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Perron Gold Project consisting of 117 contiguous claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Coleraine Mining Resources, Inc Amex Exploration Inc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

