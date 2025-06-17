Short Interest in ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Declines By 33.3%

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ASOMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of ASOS to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ASOS from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.
