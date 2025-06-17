Short Interest in Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF) Decreases By 40.0%

Iida Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ANTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 742,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Iida Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ANTOF opened at C$17.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.00. Iida Group has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$17.00.
