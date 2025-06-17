Sidoti Csr Raises Earnings Estimates for Hooker Furnishings

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a report released on Friday, June 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th.

Hooker Furnishings Price Performance

HOFT opened at $10.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.87 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hooker Furnishings by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after buying an additional 49,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.