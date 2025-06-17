Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$18.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.

