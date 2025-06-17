Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.79.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.4%
Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.73%.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc is one of the largest owners of seniors’ housing, the largest licensed long-term care operator in Ontario, and a provider of services across the full continuum of care. The firm operates solely within Canada. The company is comprised of the following main business segments, LTC Business, Retirement and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sienna Senior Living
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.