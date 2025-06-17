Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Shares Down 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.80. 6,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 2,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $24.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06.

Institutional Trading of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp owned about 2.37% of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

