Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO) Trading 3.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 71,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) Trading Up 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V)

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

