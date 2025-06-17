Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 311 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get General Mills alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 69.2% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.