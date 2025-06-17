Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $434,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,750. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,620 shares of company stock worth $7,190,045. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $182.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

