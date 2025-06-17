Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 190.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Community Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

